Indian-Americans Say USCIRF Report on Religious Freedom is Biased Against India

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has named India under “Countries of Particular Concern”, blacklisting it as one of the worst violators of religious freedoms in 2021.
(Photo: iStockphoto)
A group of credible Indian-Americans expressed their concern and disappointment against the latest report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Some non-profit organisations based in the US believe that the report submitted to the Biden administration is biased against India.
According to the report, USCIRF recommended to the US administration to officially designate China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 11 other nations as "Country of Particular Concern" as far as religious freedom is concerned.
Even though the recommendations by USCIRF's annual report are not binding on the government, the US-based policy research and awareness institutes and Indian diaspora-focused groups said the report fails to include different steps that India has taken to ensure religious freedom in the country.
According to Kand, the India's Citizenship Act is a mechanism of enabling refugees, who face religious persecution in their home countries, get India's citizenship. However, it has been portrayed as a take away citizenship act, he said.
The report did not mention that the National Register of Citizenship, which is a common practice in most democracies will be implemented, Kand said.
