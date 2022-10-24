Rishi Sunak To Become UK PM As Rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt Quit Race

Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
(Photo: Altered by Pranay Dutta Roy/TheQuint)
Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt bowed out of the running on Monday, 24 October.
Sunak, 42, will succeed Liz Truss who resigned last week after 45 days in office.
Rishi Sunak's main rival, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, exited the race with minutes to the 2:30 pm BST deadline of gathering support from 100 MPs of the Conservative Party.
In a statement on Twitter, Mordaunt said, "Despite the compressed tímetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today."
While former PM Boris Johnson was initially part of the contest, he bowed out after after recognising he would not lead “a united party in parliament”.
Mordaunt's statement refers to Sunak being backed by over 140 Tory MPs pledged public support to the former chancellor of the exchequer.
The former finance minister was the most popular candidate among Tory lawmakers in the leadership contest in July this year, but after getting through to a run-off against Truss, he lost out during the party vote which involved over 170,000 Tory party members, who made the final decision.
Sunak's failure to resolve the cost-of-living crisis, his decision to increase taxes, and the revelation of his wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status that allowed her to save millions on taxes in foreign earnings together dented his reputation of being the most-liked minister in the Boris Johnson cabinet.
Born into an Indian family in Southampton, Sunak did his MBA from Stanford University after graduating from Oxford.
He has been a Member of Parliament from Richmond since 2015. He served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury before being appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020 by Boris Johnson.
His also victory comes after he was hailed as a prescient politician who warned Truss of the imminent chaos from her proposed tax plans.
Before Sunak officially threw his hat in the ring, several Tory MPs believe that the former finance minister is the only cure to the party’s woes and rallied round the flag for Sunak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)