Rishi Sunak Vs Liz Truss: Voting to Elect Next UK PM Closes; Results on Monday

The race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's next prime minister came to a close on Friday, 2 September, the deadline for all members to cast their ballots and choose between the former chancellor of the exchequer and the current foreign secretary.

Sunak, 42, and Truss, 47, have been in a fierce competition across the United Kingdom over the last month to win support from around 1,60,000 Conservative Party members.

The results for the election will be announced at 5 pm (IST) on 5 September by returning officer Sir Graham Brady, AFP reported.

The Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) said that 19,859 people attended 12 hustings events between the two candidates and as many as 2.2 million people watched them across online platforms.