Rishi Sunak Vs Liz Truss: Voting to Elect Next UK PM Closes; Results on Monday

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's next prime minister came to a close on Friday, 2 September, the deadline for all members to cast their ballots and choose between the former chancellor of the exchequer and the current foreign secretary.
Sunak, 42, and Truss, 47, have been in a fierce competition across the United Kingdom over the last month to win support from around 1,60,000 Conservative Party members.
The results for the election will be announced at 5 pm (IST) on 5 September by returning officer Sir Graham Brady, AFP reported.
The Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) said that 19,859 people attended 12 hustings events between the two candidates and as many as 2.2 million people watched them across online platforms.
While the Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer promised to get inflation under control as his topmost priority, the foreign secretary assured tax cuts on day one of her prospective tenure.
In the initial months of campaigning, Sunak was the clear frontrunner. However, in recent weeks, he has been on the backfoot, as per pre-poll surveys.
One might not want to write Sunak off just yet though.
Several polls had predicted a defeat for Johnson in the 2019 polls owing to anti-incumbency against the Tories. However, Johnson won an overwhelming majority in the polls.
(With inputs from AFP.)
