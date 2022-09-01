Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Make Final Attempts To Get Tory Members Votes

The UK prime ministerial candidates face-off for a final time in their bid to impress Tory members before the voting ends on Friday.
(File: Altered by The Quint)
As Tory members have until 5 p.m. on Friday, 2 September, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak made their final bids for the role of UK's prime minister.
The next leader of the Conservative party will be declared on Monday, 5 September. The two candidates had a final opportunity to make their case in front of Tory members at the final leadership hustings. They discussed different topics such as housing, position of Scotland in the United Kingdom, the rising cost of inflation, and the energy crisis that continues to plague the UK.
When questioned about his stance on improving housing, Sunak reiterated the need to increase the housing supply in the nation.
The two candidates put forth their individual plans of addressing the looming energy crisis and tackling record inflation levels. Sunak took pride in his windfall tax, according to reports by The Guardian. He also refused to rule out energy rationing.
On the other hand, Truss explicitly said there would be no new taxes and rejected the notion of energy rationing.
For Sunak, the Hindu-practicing, Southhampton born son of Indian and East African parents, most of focus during the Prime Ministerial race has been on his background and wealth.
The new prime minister of United Kingdom will be announced on Monday and the winner will head over to Balmoral, Scotland to be officially appointed by the Queen. Boris Johnson will officially resign shortly after the announcement of the new prime minister.
(With inputs from The Guardian, BBC, Reuters)