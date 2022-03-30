The Rise of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch & Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and some Ukrainian negotiators allegedly developed symptoms of poisoning after they met for peace talks to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, 28 March, citing sources.

The Chelsea Football Club owner, however, was photographed in the negotiating room with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to another WSJ report.

The accusations of poisoning were denied by the Kremlin, whose spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday dismissed the reports as being "part of the information panic".

Whether or not the Kremlin or the Federal Security Service (FSB) were behind the suspected poisoning, such tactics have been used by them in the past to target dissidents, spies, and critics of the Kremlin. You can read more about them here.