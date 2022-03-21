In Putin's Pocket: The Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs & the Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the government of Switzerland on Saturday, 19 March, to clamp down on the Russian oligarchs who he said were funding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The president said that Ukraine was "being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities" and "it would really be good to strip them of this privilege," reported Reuters.

The oligarchs have already been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan among other nations.

Their assets have been frozen, their yachts have been seized (like of Alexei Mordashov's), and travel bans have been imposed (like on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich with respect to the UK).

Last week, mansions and luxury villas in the UK and France were broken into by anti-war activists in protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine.