'Rise of Right-Wing Politics is a Big Concern': German Envoy to India

"Absolutely no horse-trading is to be expected during the process of putting the ruling coalition in place," the ambassador told The Quint when asked about the possibility of candidates swinging from one party to another.

"A lot of effort goes into the making of the treaty between the parties. For example, the Green party has more extreme views on environmental issues than the Liberals. It's best to put them in the treaty. Sometimes the parties do not agree on issues, when the coalition is not going well, and there is a coalition committee headed by the Chancellor to resolve those. We've seen only coalition governments in the past 70 years, save one exception. So, we really know how to do it," says Lindner about the painstaking procedure of stitching a coalition government together.

The next six-seven weeks are going to be about endless nights of negotiations, he shares. However, these six-seven weeks could very well turn into eight months of debate and discussions like it happened after the last elections in Germany. Lindner was serving as Germany's foreign secretary then.

The outgoing coalition of Merkel’s Christian Democrats and the Centre-left Social Democrats governed Germany for eight years.