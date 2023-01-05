Richest Man in the World 2023, 5 January – Net Worth and Other Details

Richest Man in the World 2023: According to the Forbes billionaires list, Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world as of 5 January 2023, with a net worth of approximately $192.0 billion. Elon Musk is second with a net worth of $140.5 billion, followed by Gautam Adani from India, who is at number 3 with a net worth of $122.4 billion.

Forbes keeps updating the names of the richest and wealthiest people in the world on a real-time basis. Therefore, the list is not permanent and keeps changing everyday.

Right now, Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest person in the world. He manages the LVMH empire, which consists of almost 70 fashion and beauty companies like Louis Vuitton and Sephora.