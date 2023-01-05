Richest Man in the World 2023, 5 January – Net Worth and Other Details

Richest Man in the World on 5 January 2023: Here's the new worth and other important details.
(Photo: forbes.com)
Richest Man in the World 2023: According to the Forbes billionaires list, Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world as of 5 January 2023, with a net worth of approximately $192.0 billion. Elon Musk is second with a net worth of $140.5 billion, followed by Gautam Adani from India, who is at number 3 with a net worth of $122.4 billion.
Forbes keeps updating the names of the richest and wealthiest people in the world on a real-time basis. Therefore, the list is not permanent and keeps changing everyday.
Right now, Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest person in the world. He manages the LVMH empire, which consists of almost 70 fashion and beauty companies like Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
The following is the list of 10 rich people in the world as on 5 January 2023, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.
1. Bernard Arnault: He is the richest man in the world in January 2023, with a net worth of $192.0 billion.
2. Elon Musk: With a net worth of $140.5 billion, Elon Musk is the second richest man in the world in 2023. He is the cofounder of companies like electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.
3. Gautam Adani: The chairman of Adani Group and the country's biggest airport operator, Gautam Adani is the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $122.4 billion.
4. Warren Buffett: Also known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffet is currently the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $109.3 billion. He owns Berkshire Hathaway and dozens of companies like Duracell, insurer Geico, and Dairy Queen restaurant chain.
5. Jeff Bezos: The chairman and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos is the fifth richest man in the world as per the Forbes Billionaires list. The current net worth of the e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos is $108.4B.
6. Larry Ellison: The CTO and founder of the software giant Oracle, Larry Ellison is the sixth richest man in the world. He has a real-time net worth of $104.9 billion.
7. Bill Gates: With a current net worth of $102.3 billion, Bill Gates is the seventh richest man in the world.
8. Mukesh Ambani: The founder and chairman of Reliance Industries India, Mukesh Ambani is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $88.1 billion.
9. Carlos Slim Helu & Family: With a net worth of $83 billion, Carlos Slim Helu is the ninth richest man in the world.
10. Larry Page: A cofounder and board member of Google, Larry Page is the tenth richest man in the world with a net worth of $77.3 billion.
