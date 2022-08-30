Gautam Adani Becomes the World's 3rd Richest Person, First Asian To Do So

Adani had just last month surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth-richest person, as his net worth surged to $113 billion.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Gautam Adani)
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday, 30 August, became the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani, with a net worth of $137 billion, has surpassed Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, to become the first Asian to make it to the top 3 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani now trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $251 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $153 billion.
Adani had just last month surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person, as his net worth surged to $113 billion.
India's second richest person, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, is at number 11 in the index with a net worth of $91.9 billion.
The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.
Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which now owns India's largest private-sector airport as well as port and coal mining operations.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)