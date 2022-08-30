Gautam Adani Becomes the World's 3rd Richest Person, First Asian To Do So

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Business  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gautam Adani Becomes the World's 3rd Richest Person, First Asian To Do So

Adani now trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The Quint
Business
Published:

Adani had just last month surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth-richest person, as his net worth surged to $113 billion.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Gautam Adani)

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday, 30 August, became the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani, with a net worth of $137 billion, has surpassed Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, to become the first Asian to make it to the top 3 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani now trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $251 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $153 billion.

Adani had just last month surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person, as his net worth surged to $113 billion.

India's second richest person, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, is at number 11 in the index with a net worth of $91.9 billion.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which now owns India's largest private-sector airport as well as port and coal mining operations.

Last week, the industrialist had made headlines with the announcement that the Adani Group is set to acquire 29 percent stake in NDTV, one of India's largest news networks. However, NDTV said its consent was not sought. Read our explainer to understand the takeover here.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)

