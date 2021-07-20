Virgin Galactic & Blue Origin: Can They Be More Than ‘Space’ Joyrides?

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic successfully flew to the 'edge of space'.
(Photo: Screengrab from Twitter / @virgingalactic)
Billionaire entrepreneur and his team successfully flew to the “edge of space” on the Unity 22 mission aboard a plane on 12 July. The event was hailed as the , narrowly beating the by fellow billionaire business magnate and his firm .
But does the 85km (53 miles), the altitude of the recent Virgin Galactic flight, actually count as space? And what are these companies likely to achieve going forward?
The definition of where space begins is very subjective. The Kármán line is a of 100km (62 miles), determined in 1957.
Alternatively, the US Air Force and Nasa determine their boundary as 80km (50 miles), which is where military personnel get their “astronaut wings”. This altitude has been reached by a number of specialist planes including the and notably the privately funded , reaching 112km (70 miles) – well above VSS Unity’s current achievement. The Blue Origin launch is aiming for 106km (66 miles).
While this altitude allows some excellent views of the Earth, it is not an orbit. To be orbiting at this altitude you need to be travelling at a minimum speed of 7.85km/s (17,500mph) in a horizontal direction.
The definition of the edge of space is not trivial. Space is not where you feel weightless, as this can be achieved for short periods of time in specialist drop chambers or on . And despite the stating the crew were in zero-gravity, the gravitational pull was roughly 9.5 metres per square second – about 97% of that on the surface. The weightlessness experienced is purely due to an extended free fall.
The first billionaire in space has , feeling that they too may one day see the Earth from 85km if they can afford US $250,000 for a one-hour trip. However, public opinion has , with many highlighting that the cost of the venture could be used to eradicate poverty or assist with the current pandemic response.
There’s also the environmental impact. According to Virgin Galactic, a single flight on Unity results in carbon emission of 1.2 tonnes – a passenger in business class on a return trip from London to New York. Compared to aviation, this is small, but the more regular these flights become the . Blue Origin’s engines, on the other hand, are powered by liquid hydrogen. While the emissions are therefore minimal, the generation of liquid hydrogen and carbon cost of transporting materials is still an issue.
The success rate of SpaceX, including the , means that its has a good chance of succeeding, although not for a few years yet. The plan is to develop a new rocket, known as , to launch this first space tourism venture.
Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic is developing a as a successor to the Concorde that would be able to fly up to 19 people from Los Angeles to Sydney in under seven hours. It also won a small contract with Nasa on its flights.
The current development is dubbed Blue Moon, which is looking to deliver cargo – and maybe even crew – to the Moon. These projects will certainly provide more experience for the companies, although are a long way off being completed or tested.
Virgin Galactic’s sister company , a low-cost, small satellite launch plan, is far more impressive. It has already completed , deploying payloads to low Earth orbit. This works in a similar way to Virgin Galactic by having the LauncherOne rockets attached to a carrier plane () and firing at an altitude of 10km. This is a good alternative for launching small, lightweight satellites to about 500km, so that they don’t have to wait for an opening on larger rockets.
Branson has completed his lifelong dream, and are on the brink of going a bit higher, but to the vast majority of people who will never get to experience such a flight it is of little importance. No new records have been broken and no new technology has been tested. The real excitement will come when these companies are able to reach orbit, willing to trial new technologies, assist significantly with scientific research, and open their doors to more people who aren’t super rich.
(This article was first published in The Conversation and republished here with permission.)
(Ian Whittaker is a Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University and Gareth Dorian is a Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined