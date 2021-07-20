Virgin Galactic & Blue Origin: Can They Be More Than ‘Space’ Joyrides?

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his team successfully flew to the “edge of space” on the Unity 22 mission aboard a Virgin Galactic plane on 12 July. The event was hailed as the start of space tourism , narrowly beating the planned launch on 20 July by fellow billionaire business magnate Jeff Bezos and his firm Blue Origin .

But does the 85km (53 miles), the altitude of the recent Virgin Galactic flight, actually count as space? And what are these companies likely to achieve going forward?