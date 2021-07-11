'Beautiful Day': Billionaire Richard Branson Flies To Edge Of Space

Branson’s Virgin Galactic vessel is reported to be a massive carrier plane.



According to AFP, the plane made a horizontal take-off from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time and is slated to ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers).

Following this, as per AFP, mothership will drop a rocket-powered spaceplane called VSS Unity, which will ignite its engine and ascend at Mach 3 beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers) of altitude, which, as per the United States, marks the boundary of space.



After peaking at around 55 miles of altitude, the ship is slated to re-enter the atmosphere and glide back to the runway.



Other than Branson, the vessel is reportedly carrying pilots and three passengers.