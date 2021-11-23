Citing Trump's Election Claims, Report Says US is a 'Backsliding' Democracy

The turning point for the US, according to the report came in 2020–2021, when former President Trump disputed the 2020 US election results.

Allegations of electoral fraud that were completely groundless nevertheless succeed in weakening the people's trust in the electoral process, which eventually led to the tragic episode of 6 January.

The report also claims that more 25 percent of people in the world live in a backsliding democracy.

Talking about the globe situation of democracies, the report presented a grim picture.

"The world is becoming more authoritarian as nondemocratic regimes become even more brazen in their repression and many democratic governments suffer from backsliding by adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law," it argues.

Additionally, "the number [of countries] moving in the direction of authoritarianism is three times the number moving toward democracy."

On India, the report says that "some of the most worrying examples of backsliding are found in some of the world’s largest countries (Brazil, India)."