1975 Emergency: A Graphic Novel Revisits the Dark Age of Democracy
45 years ago, our rights were suspended, free press was gagged, the Opposition was jailed. Here’s the full story.
Aviral Virk & Susnata Paul
Indira Gandhi won the 1971 elections on the promise of ‘Garibi Hatao’ promise. But soon, everything changed. | (Illustrations: Susnata Paul/The Quint)
(This article was originally published on 25 June 2018, and has been republished to mark the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi)
Illustrator: Susnata Paul