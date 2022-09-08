Master of Her Fate: Queen Elizabeth, UK's Longest-Reigning Monarch, Passes Away

Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, widely known as Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the age of 96.

She served as a figurehead for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for 69 years.

The Royal Family said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow," the tweet read.