In Photos: Cheering Crowds, Parades at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The royal family watches from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on 2 June, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
(Photo: PTI/Aaron Chown)
Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest-reigning and the longest-serving monarch in British History, celebrates her 70th year on the throne, this year. The grand festivities kicked off on Thursday, 2 June, with The Queen's Birthday Parade followed by a magnificent show of military spectacle, and the iconic Flypast.
To commemorate The Queen's 70-year reign, platinum Jubilee Beacons were lit around the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
On Friday, the monarch was unable to attend the special Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, owing to health issues. However, Prince Charles, her successor, and his wife Camilla attended the service, as did Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Former prime ministers and first ministers of the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were among those in attendance, as was Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
On Saturday, a concert will feature some of the biggest names in music, including the band Queen. The famous Diana Ross will close the concert, which will take place on a 360-degree platform encircling the Queen Victoria Memorial.
The celebrations will come to an end on Sunday with a grand Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will also include a Bollywood-themed show.
Here's a glimpse of the events so far.
A new portrait of The Queen was released on 2 June to mark the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Weekend.
The Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge arrive for the celebrations on day one.
The Queen with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Louis of Cambridge joins The Queen to watch a flypast for the start of the celebrations.
The Duchess of Cambridge with her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George of Cambridge.
The Prince of Wales, joined by The Duke of Cambridge, took the Salute on Horse Guards Parade.
More than 1,400 soldiers from the British Army’s Household Division took part in the Trooping of the Colour in front of thousands of spectators, for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Thousands of people attended the celebrations.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles (L-R) attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britains Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Friday.
Members of The Royal Family gathered at St Paul's for the Thanksgiving ceremony.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads at the National Service of Thanksgiving.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, attend the celebrations.
Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives to attend the service of thanksgiving.
Over 400 people from across the UK were invited in recognition of their contribution to public life.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at St Pauls.
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave after the service of thanksgiving.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, waves following the thanksgiving
Parade on the second day of the celebrations.
(With inputs from PTI)
