In Photos: Cheering Crowds, Parades at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest-reigning and the longest-serving monarch in British History, celebrates her 70th year on the throne, this year. The grand festivities kicked off on Thursday, 2 June, with The Queen's Birthday Parade followed by a magnificent show of military spectacle, and the iconic Flypast.

To commemorate The Queen's 70-year reign, platinum Jubilee Beacons were lit around the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

On Friday, the monarch was unable to attend the special Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, owing to health issues. However, Prince Charles, her successor, and his wife Camilla attended the service, as did Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.