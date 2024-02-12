'India-Qatar Diplomacy, LNG Deal': What Went Behind Navy Veterans' Release?

After being detained on 30 August 2022 without disclosure of charges, it was in December 2023 that a Qatari court reduced the death sentence of the former servicemen to imprisonments varying from 5 to 25 years.

During the early hours of Monday, 12 February, the MEA released a statement which said, “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”