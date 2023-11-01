‘Rock-Solid Patriotism’: Coursemates on 8 Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar

The Court of First Instance in Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty to the eight men, who worked with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, on Thursday, 26 October – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022.

The accused have been identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

As they continue to remain in Qatar prison – awaiting legal or diplomatic relief – The Quint tells you more about these eight men.