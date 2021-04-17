Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols, and members of the public were asked to not attend or participate in any of the funeral events.
The Queen, along with the rest of the Royal Family, have left the chapel, escorted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was draped in his 12ft personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen, as well as his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.
The Queen is sitting alone as she mourns at funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service has begun at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".
The ceremony is being conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor. He said, “We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.
Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”
As the coffin is placed on the catafalque inside St George’s Chapel, where it will rest throughout the service, the choir sings.
Members of the Royal Family have been led to their places in the Quire.
The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel, where she is greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.
A minute’s national silence was observed to remember the Duke.
Prince Philip’s coffin has now been taken inside the chapel as well and the funeral service will begin shortly.
The duke's coffin begins its journey to St George's Chapel, where the funeral service will be held. The Queen has arrived at Windsor Castle and the royal family is part of the procession.
Grenadier Guardsmen carrying the coffin emerged from the castle's state entrance and placed it in the Land Rover.
As the funeral begins, military bands played music selected by the Duke of Edinburgh, including Jerusalem and Elgar's Nimrod. A specially-modified Land Rover, which Prince Philip helped to design over 16 years, has arrived at Windsor Castle, and will act as a hearse.
The Buckingham Palace has revealed the list of 30 guests who will be allowed for the congregation at the funeral service of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, on Saturday, 17 April.
The Queen and Philip’s eldest son Prince Charles will walk in procession with other members of the royal family behind a 'specially' modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin through the castle grounds. Prince William with wife Kate and Prince Harry will also join the procession. Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant, has stayed behind in the United States.
You can read the full list here.
Published: 17 Apr 2021,06:38 PM IST