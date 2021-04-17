Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service has begun at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".

The ceremony is being conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor. He said, “We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”