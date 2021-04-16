Buckingham Palace Announces Guest List for Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Philip died on the morning of 9 April, 2021 at Windsor Castle, aged 99, two months before his 100th birthday.
Buckingham Palace has revealed the list of 30 guests who will be allowed for the congregation at the funeral service of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, on Saturday, 17 April.
According to details announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Here is a list of notable figures joining the funeral of the late Duke at Windsor Castle.
Prince Williams
Duke of Cambridge, elder son of Charles, the Prince of Wales. He will join the royal funeral procession along with his wife Kate.
Prince Charles
The Queen and Philip’s eldest son Prince Charles will walk in procession with other members of the royal family behind a 'specially' modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin through the castle grounds.
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex – younger son of Prince Charles – is said to have rushed back from his new home in California for the funeral.
Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant, has stayed behind in the United States.
Prince Andrew
The third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Andrew, will make his first appearance at the official royal event since exiting the royal frontline in 2019.
Along with him, his two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – will be attending the event.
Princess Anne
The only daughter of The Queen and Philip will also be joining the funeral procession. She will be joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall.
Prince Edward
The Earl of Wessex and the youngest child to the Queen and Philip, Edward, will attend with his wife Sophie, who is reportedly very close to the Queen.
Penelope Knatchbull
Known informally as Penny, the countess was Philip's carriage-driving partner and one of his closest friends.
Lady Sarah Chatto
The only daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, and niece of Queen Elizabeth II is said to be particularly close to the Queen and shares Prince Charles' love for painting.
Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell
Bakewell served as Philip's right-hand man for years after serving as his private secretary.
Heinrich Donatus & Bernhard
Bernhard, the hereditary prince of Baden and the grandson of Philip's sister Theodora, will attend the funeral.
Head of the house of Hesse, Prince Heinrich Donatus will also be attending the event.
(With inputs from Agence- France- Presse)
