Prince Andrew Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Duke of York will not attend the events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee this Friday.
The Quint
World
Published:

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. 

|

(Photo: Twitter/@helen_spirit1, altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prince Andrew, Duke of York.&nbsp;</p></div>

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 June, and will not attend the events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this Friday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesman said, "The duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."

The Duke of York will not attend the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London as part of the weekend-long celebrations marking his mother's 70 years on the throne.

A palace source said that Andrew had seen the 96-year-old queen recently but had been taking regular COVID-19 tests, reported Reuters.

He has not seen the monarch since he tested positive.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Also ReadQueen Elizabeth II Tests COVID-19 Positive

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT