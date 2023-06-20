‘Prepared To Protect Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks to Media Ahead of US Visit

Prior to his departure to the United States on Tuesday, 20 June, in a rare interview with United States-based newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the relationship between leaders of the US and India is one of “unprecedented trust.”
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prior to his departure to the United States on Tuesday, 20 June, in a rare interview with United States-based newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the relationship between leaders of the US and India is one of “unprecedented trust.”
Speaking to WSJ, Modi said:
Indian officials said that the visit is not solely meant to improve bilateral relations, but it is being seen as one which further cements the PM’s bond with the Indian diaspora and also one where he interacts with top business executives across sectors.
Prime Minister Modi set off for his State visit to the United States early morning on Tuesday and is expected to be welcomed by a large group of Indian Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland once he lands.
Within its report, The Wall Street Journal noted that Modi “gives many speeches but fewer news conferences and interviews.” Moreover, it said that “overall,” Modi’s message is that “India’s time has come,” in terms of the role it plays in global geo-politics and it’s share of the world economy.
Many are calling PM Modi's visit to the US a turning point in bilateral relations between the two countries, the agenda of discussions will culminate in stepping up defence cooperation and will also focus on improving trade and investment relations.
Modi furthered that “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role” and called for an overhaul of international institutions like the United Nations to make them more broadly representative, and also signaled a desire to be a part of the UN Security Council.
Modi also commented on the opposition’s allegations of “religious polarisation and democratic backsliding” and said that India “not only tolerates but celebrates its diversity,” adding that “you will find people of every faith in the world living in harmony in India.”
Before he left for the United States and then Egypt on Tuesday morning, PM Modi penned a departure statement, where the Indian PM went over his packed itinerary and explored the motivation behind his visit.
Click the expandable card to read excerpts from the statement.
“I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”
“India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services.”
“My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.”
“I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries.”
“The US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties.”
“I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges.”
“I will travel to Cairo from Washington D.C. at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time.”
“We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months is a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit.”
“I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)