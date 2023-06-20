Diaspora Outreach, Bilateral with Biden: Here Is Modi's 3-Day US Itinerary

As the world continues to navigate geopolitical conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in order to strengthen ties with President Joe Biden is expected to be a watershed moment for the two nations.

Indian officials have said that both sides are preparing for a "robust outcome document" which will set the tone for forging future ties.

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has visited the US on six occasions, engaging with three presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. This upcoming visit holds special significance as it will be his first State visit.