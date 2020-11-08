Joe Biden’s Top Priority When Sworn-in? Reversing Trump Policies

US President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The shift of power from Trump to Biden will change the course of American history, several media outlets believe.

The emotions are still raw and the world is still reeling it all in, that President-elect Joe Biden will be replacing Donald Trump, to take charge of the United States of America. Once sworn-in, reports suggest that Biden is planning to sign a series of executive orders that will create a shift in the country’s politics and radically different priorities will be set. The Washington Post reported that the first plan of action would be to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.

A few noted international channels such as CNN, ABC had explained Biden’s victory as a relief “at being freed from an ugly four-term of a president who embodied some of the vilest human characteristics -racism, bigotry, narcissism, sexism and an unrelenting disregard for truth facts and science.”

One of the main criticisms the Trump administration faced was the poor handing of the coronavirus pandemic and the former president’s refusal to rely on science and facts.

Biden’s campaign team believes it is one of the main reasons that contributed to his victory. He is now planning to set up a coronavirus task force.

He is also expected to repeal the ban on travel from some Muslim-dominated countries, stated the media report. But making Congress approve of the legislations could prove to be a challenge. Biden has said in the past that he plans to immediately reverse Trump’s rollback of 100 public health and environmental rules that the Obama administration had in place. He also vouched that no member of his administration will be able to influence any Justice Department investigations. Biden is being closely assisted by Ted Kaufman, one of his closest advisers, who was appointed to replace Biden in the Senate when Biden became vice president in 2009.