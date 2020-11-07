‘Far From Over’: Trump Refuses to Concede After Biden Win Called

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner”, said Trump in a statement. The Quint "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner", said Trump in a statement. | (Photo: The Quint) World “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner”, said Trump in a statement.

On Saturday, 7 November, after major media outlets called the 2020 presidential election is favour of Joe Biden, Trump claimed that the election is "far from over", stating that his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump further claimed. Trump vowed that his team will start “prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld” come Monday.

Biden, in a statement released around noon Saturday, said he is “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris.” Trump had travelled to his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, less than two hours before the race was called for his opponent. He continues to make unfounded, and baseless claims with regards to voter fraud in the 2020 US election.