Cops Shoot Man Seen With Rifle Near Canada School Dead, Probe On

Only two days after the horrific mass shooting in an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, police shot down a man spotted carrying a rifle near a school in Canada's largest city, Toronto, on Thursday, 26 May, The Guardian reported.

The incident reportedly prompted several schools to announce lockdowns.

Speaking to reporters, city police chief James Ramer indicated that the suspect looked like he was in his late teens or early 20s, and was fatally shot after he 'confronted' other responding officers, AFP reported.