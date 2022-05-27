Cops Shoot Man Seen With Rifle Near Canada School Dead, Probe On

Representational image of a crime scene.
Only two days after the horrific mass shooting in an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, police shot down a man spotted carrying a rifle near a school in Canada's largest city, Toronto, on Thursday, 26 May, The Guardian reported.
The incident reportedly prompted several schools to announce lockdowns.
Speaking to reporters, city police chief James Ramer indicated that the suspect looked like he was in his late teens or early 20s, and was fatally shot after he 'confronted' other responding officers, AFP reported.
Spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit told CBC that as per initial evidence, two police officers had fired their assault weapons and the man was declared dead on spot.
He added, "Due to the proximity to a school, I certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents, given recent events that have happened in the United States," AFP reported.
(With inputs from The Guardian and AFP.)
