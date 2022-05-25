212 Mass Shootings This Year, But US Gun Laws Just Don't Change; Here’s Why

There have always been diverging opinions about what "a well regulated militia" means. What constitutes a militia? And what constitutes a "people"?

That question was made partly irrelevant when the Supreme Court of the US gave a landmark decision in District of Columbia v Heller (2008), in which it stated that the Second Amendment gave every individual the right to keep and bear arms, even if they are not connected with service in a militia.

"There seems to us no doubt, on the basis of both text and history, that the Second Amendment conferred an individual right to keep and bear arms," wrote Justice Antonin Scalia in his majority opinion.