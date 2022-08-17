PM Modi, French Prez Macron Talk Geopolitical Challenges, Global Food Security

"We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance," he said.

"President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," he added.

The PMO statement also said the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, the statement said.

On Monday, Modi had said he was touched by Macron's greetings on India's Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.