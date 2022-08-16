India has the Solution to Global Warming: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Photo: IANS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has a solution to the problem of global warming and other environmental issues confronting the world today.
Addressing the nation for the ninth consecutive time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said India attracts the attention of the world when “we talk about lifestyle for environment”.
Prime Minister Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement “LIFE” at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in November last year.
Subsequently, he launched ‘Lifestyle for the Environment – LIFE Movement’ on June 5 this year.
The vision of ‘LIFE’ is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it. The people who live such a lifestyle can be called “Pro-Planet People”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)