India has the Solution to Global Warming: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement “LIFE” at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in November last year.

Subsequently, he launched ‘Lifestyle for the Environment – LIFE Movement’ on June 5 this year.

The vision of ‘LIFE’ is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it. The people who live such a lifestyle can be called “Pro-Planet People”.