Donald Trump Hints at Running for US President Again, Praises PM Modi

Former US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, former United States President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also hinted at running in the 2024 US presidential elections.
"Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls, in the Republican polls and the Democrat polls," Trump told NDTV.
Speaking about PM Modi, he added, "It is not an easy job he (PM Modi) has got."
"I've had a great relationship with India and with Prime Minister Modi. We've been friends. And I think he's a great guy and doing a terrific job. It's not an easy job he's got. But we've known each other a long time. Good man," Trump told the news channel in the recorded interview.
The former US President also gave hints that he may run for the 2024 elections.
He said that he will take a "decision in that regard in the very near future." The former President also said that his decision would make a lot a people happy.
Last week too, the former President had hinted that he would be running for the President's post again in the 2024 elections.
At a campaign trail in Pennsylvania on 3 September, his first rally since the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) search of his Mar-a-Lago estate last month, Sky News quoted Trump as telling his supporters, "We are leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls. So I may just have to do it again. Stay tuned. I have to do it again. You hear that Oz (Senate nominee Dr Mehmet Oz)? Do it again. May just have to do it again."
"But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November," he said.
The FBI raid on the former President's estate in Mar-a-Lago raised questions about his political future.
He described the raid as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history" and repeated his claims that there is a witch-hunt against him.
(With inputs from NDTV and Sky News.)
