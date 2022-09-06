Federal Judge Accepts Trump's Request for 'Special Master' in Mar-a-Lago Case

Just to recap, the FBI, in an unprecedented move, searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a month ago in Florida with a warrant that gave it permission to look for presidential and classified records the former president allegedly retained, which needless to say, is illegal.

Apart from other things, Trump has called the FBI and the DoJ "vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do." He also sued the US government over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago operation.

Interestingly, former attorney general William Barr, who worked extremely closely with Trump, has defended the FBI's and the DoJ's attempts to investigate the former president. "It seems to me they were driven by concern about highly sensitive information being strewn all over a country club," he told The New York Times in an interview.

(With inputs from Reuters, The Guardian, and the New York Times.)