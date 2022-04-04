Imran Khan Proposes Former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as Caretaker PM: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, 4 April, proposed former Chief Justice of Pakistan (Retired) Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country, DAWN reported.

This comes after Imran Khan, the chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday, 3 April, in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President, Geo News reported.

He will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make, it added.