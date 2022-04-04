Imran Khan De-Notified As Pakistan PM, to Hold Role Till Caretaker PM Appointed

File image of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan was de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday, 3 April, in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President, Geo News reported.
He will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make, it added.
A notification from the Cabinet Division said, "Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."
Taking to Twitter, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also announced that Imran Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister for now.
"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he wrote.
This came hours after a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker on Sunday, citing a security threat.
Minutes later, President Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of PM Khan.
(With inputs from Geo News.)
