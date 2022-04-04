Pakistan: Imran Khan Names US Diplomat Who 'Led Conspiracy' To Oust Him

A US State Department spokesperson told ANI, "there is no truth to these allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law."

Prime Minister Khan was "de-notified" as prime minister on Sunday, after the National Assembly was dissolved, which means that he will not have the powers to make decisions like an elected head of the government.

The crisis started in early March when around 100 lawmakers from Pakistan's opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the National Assembly Secretariat. To understand the crisis better, you can read Samarth Grover's explainer.