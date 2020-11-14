Pennsylvania Court Rejects Trump’s Lawsuit Against Mail-in Votes

Pennsylvania state courts struck down lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign to invalidate mail-ballots in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The Trump Campaign had claimed that the ballots were invalid citing minor defects, in order to narrow the Pennsylvania race between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, reported Forbes on Friday, 13 November.

The Pennsylvania lawsuit is part of Trump Campaign’s efforts to legally challenge Biden’s presidential win. Similar lawsuits have been filed in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.