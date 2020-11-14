Pennsylvania Court Rejects Trump’s Lawsuit Against Mail-in Votes

Pennsylvania state courts struck down lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign to invalidate mail-ballots in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The Trump Campaign had claimed that the ballots were invalid citing minor defects, in order to narrow the Pennsylvania race between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, reported Forbes on Friday, 13 November.
The Pennsylvania lawsuit is part of Trump Campaign’s efforts to legally challenge Biden’s presidential win. Similar lawsuits have been filed in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.
Trump campaign’s chief legal counsel Matt Morgan on Thursday had said that any favourable rulings may narrow Biden’s lead to within the 0.5 point margin that would trigger an automatic recount under state law.
The Forbes report added that a Pennsylvania court also rejected a Trump campaign effort to invalidate 592 mail-in ballots in Montgomery County in which the voter did not print their address on the outer envelope.
In one of the cases in Montgomery County, the Trump Campaign admitted that ballots in question were not fraudulent.
A lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots, filed by the Trump Campaign, is still pending in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Published: 14 Nov 2020,04:04 PM IST