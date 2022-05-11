Al Jazeera Journalist Shot Dead; Palestinian Authorities Accuse Israeli Forces

The Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday, 11 May, that Israeli forces have shot dead Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera, in the occupied West Bank.

She was hit by a bullet while covering Israeli raids in Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was declared dead on arrival.

Nida Ibrahim, Al Jazeera correspondent in the West Bank, said, “What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” as quoted by Al Jazeera.