Palestinian Gunman Kills 5 in Israel in Third Such Attack in the Past 10 Days

The perpetrator first shot two Ukrainian men sitting outside a shop. He then started firing at a car that was passing by, which killed a man sitting inside the car.

He had enough time to shoot a fourth man before two police officers intervened. One of them died while trying to stop the shooter.

The exchange ended with the Palestinian gunman shot dead.

The attack invited widespread condemnation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that this violence is unacceptable" and that "Israelis, like all people around the world, should be able to live in peace and without fear", Reuters reported.