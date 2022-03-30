PM Imran Khan To Address Pakistan Today; Will Show ‘Threat Letter’ to Allies

File image of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, speaking to the media before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, 30 March, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation on Wednesday evening ahead of the no-trust vote scheduled on 3 April.
With Ahmed asserting that the PM would "fight till the last ball", Khan will try to take senior journalists and members of Pakistan national assembly into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government, Dawn reported.
Stating that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move, Khan said that "people lose confidence in their party."
Meanwhile, speculations are rife that PM Khan may resign after addressing Pakistanis as he is reluctant to face the no-trust motion tabled against him.
Khan's address comes after he lost the majority in the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, as his party's primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government and signed a deal with the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
The Pakistani prime minister needs 172 votes in the 342-member House to defeat the motion against his government.
If Khan loses the motion, the tradition of a Pakistani PM never completing a full five-year term in office will continue.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had announced on Tuesday, that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would take place on 3 April.
The motion was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on 28 March.
The reasons behind the motion, they said, was that the government had been unable to control inflation and solve the dire economic problems in Pakistan.
Click here to understand why there is a no-confidence motion against the ruling government and how the rebellion will hurt PM Khan.
