PM Imran Khan To Address Pakistan Today; Will Show ‘Threat Letter’ to Allies

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, speaking to the media before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, 30 March, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation on Wednesday evening ahead of the no-trust vote scheduled on 3 April.

With Ahmed asserting that the PM would "fight till the last ball", Khan will try to take senior journalists and members of Pakistan national assembly into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government, Dawn reported.

Stating that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move, Khan said that "people lose confidence in their party."