Pak PM Khan Loses Majority as Key Ally Abandons Coalition Ahead of No-Trust Vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the majority in the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 March, as his party's primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government and signed a deal with the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
This development comes just days before the no-confidence motion against Khan, which is scheduled to be tabled on 3 April.
"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the PPP, said in a late night tweet.
Meanwhile, Khan on Tuesday urged legislators from his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion brought against him, or miss the session of the National Assembly on the day the motion will be voted on in the House.
In a letter to party legislators, Khan said, "All the members of the National Assembly shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda," per a report by Geo News.
The Pakistani prime minister needs 172 votes in the 342-member House to defeat the motion against his government.
If Khan loses the motion, the tradition of a Pakistani PM never completing a full five-year term in office will continue.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)