Pakistan To Get New Army Chief: What Does This Mean for Ties with India?

Speaking on ties between India and Pakistan during Bajwa's tenure, Kugelman said that the incumbent chief had intended to manage tensions with India to ensure that they do not get worse – particularly over the last period of his term when Pakistan's political stability had come into question.

"We can see this through some of the statement and public messages that he (Bajwa) made in the last year, in which he called for more regional cooperation," Kugelman said.

He also shed light on the handling of some intense moments between the two countries, particularly when an Indian missile accidentally ended up in Pakistani territory in March this year.

"There was no escalation from the Pakistani side; in fact, there were efforts to minimise the impact of what had happened," Kugelman said.

Bajwa's term also saw the signing of a ceasefire agreement in February 2021 – the first since 2003 between India and Pakistan – which has so far been successful, barring a few sporadic incidents.

On the other hand, Lt General Singh viewed Bajwa's term in more pessimistic terms with regard to India.