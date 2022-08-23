Will Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Be Jailed? What's the Terror Case Against Him?

It is not everyday that a former prime minister will have terror charges slapped against them. In Pakistani politics, however, nothing seems to be out of the question.

In a matter of 72 hours, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused of inciting terror; cases have been filed against him; his live speeches have been banned by the country's top media regulator; protective bail has been granted to him, contempt proceedings have been initiated; and his supporters have hit the streets.

Before I deconstruct the events that occurred over the weekend and on Monday, it is important to recap that Khan was ousted from power on 10 April earlier this year by way of a no-confidence vote initiated against him by the Opposition. Some of his own party members, and other government allies, left the ruling coalition, handing over power to Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Ever since, Khan has been referring to the state as an "imported government," and has been demanding renewed elections to prove that he still has the mandate of the people. Keeping all this in mind, here is what has happened so far in the latest political drama that has erupted in the country.