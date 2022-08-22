Former Pak PM Imran Khan Gets Protective Bail Till August 25 In Terrorism Case

The petition filed by Awan and Chaudhry stated that Khan was a “target of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold, and blunt stance against corruption, and corrupt politicians," according to The Dawn.

"And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government," said the petition.

The pre-arrest bail application maintained that Khan had no past criminal record.

Awan also claimed that Khan’s residence in Banigala had been “surrounded” and that “he cannot even approach the relevant court,” according to The Dawn.

He urged the court to grant Khan protective bail so that the relevant forum could be approached.