In U-Turn, Pak Govt Defers Plan to Import Indian Cotton, Sugar

In a swift turnaround, Pakistan’s government on Thursday, 1 April, deferred an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) suggestion to import cotton yarn and sugar from India, according to PTI.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the decision to import cotton and sugar from India has been deferred and normalisation of ties is impossible until decisions taken on 5 August 2019 (a reference to the abrogation of article 370) are reconsidered by India.

In 2019, after Jammu and Kashmir was made into a Union Territory, Islamabad had suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also told reporters that the decision had been "deferred" until India restored Kashmir's special status.

Geo TV reported that the Federal Cabinet meeting on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the ECC suggestion to import cotton yarn and sugar from India.