India & Pakistan Brigade Commanders Meet, Discuss Peace Along LoC

"Post the DGsMO Understanding 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag Meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point on 26 March, 2021 to discuss implementation mechanism as per the understanding," the Indian Army said.

However, there has been no commitment from Islamabad to stop sponsoring terror and launchpads continue to exist, government sources said.

Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane said not a single bullet has been fired at the LoC in the month of March.