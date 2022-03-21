Ukraine Refuses To Surrender Mariupol Despite Russia's 'Catastrophe' Warning

Further, Vereshchuk informed that over 7,000 people had been evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, with more than half from Mariupol, Reuters reported.

She added that the government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy spoke to CNN, warning that only direct negotiations with Russia would end the war in his country, and if not, it would mean third World War.

"I’m ready for negotiations. I was ready for the last two years. And without negotiations we cannot end this war," he stated, adding that "we have to use any format, any chance, in order to have the possibility of negotiating the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is third World War."