'This Property's Been Liberated': Russian Oligarchs' Homes Abroad Broken Into

Mansions and luxury villas in the UK and France have been broken into by anti-war activists in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Two Russian activists have been arrested after they occupied a luxury villa in Biarritz owned by Kirill Shamalov, a Russian billionaire and the ex-husband of Russian President Vladimir Putin's younger daughter Katerina Tikhonova.

Biarritz is a seaside town in the Basque coast of southwestern France.

The two activists who stormed into Shamalov's villa are Pierre Haffner and Sergey Saveliev, according to The Guardian, who changed the locks and stated that they would offer the property to refugees fleeing Ukraine.