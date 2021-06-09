NZ’s Auckland Named Most Liveable City, European Cities Lose Out

The Economist’s annual ranking of most liveable cities has been stirred up due to the COVID pandemic, putting New Zealand’s metropolitan city Auckland at the top as the world’s most liveable city from its previous rank at 12 in 2019’s survey.

On the other hand, Vienna in Austria has dropped out of the top 10 after being number one in 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific cities dominated the top 10 rankings this year, taking over several European cities, even though overall liveability declined around the world.