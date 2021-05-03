Must Follow Process: NZ PM on Embassy Taking Cong Help for Oxygen

In a clip that is going viral on social media, New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has commented on the controversy over the NZ High Commission in India reaching out to youth Congress leader Srinivas BV for help with oxygen supply for an ill staffer. She said that the Commission should have followed the “normal channels and protocols.”

Ardern added that the High Commission is receiving all necessary support from the Indian government amid the pandemic.

In a conversation with a journalist from a news channel, Ardern was asked about the controversy and the identity of the person who was unwell.