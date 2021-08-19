'Nothing Indicated Collapse of Afghanistan in 11 Days': Top US General

A Pentagon spokesperson on Wednesday, 18 August, stated that the rapid advance of the Taliban to topple the Afghanistan government within a short span of time could not have been foreseen.

“There was nothing that I, or anyone else, saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days," United States Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The US military, which recently withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years since the US invaded the country, has received widespread censure for its retreat ordered by the Joe Biden administration. Critics have argued that the untimely removal of the US army by the government led to the country falling into the hands of Taliban, leaving the Afghans to fend for themselves.