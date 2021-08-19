No Way to Leave Without Chaos Ensuing: Joe Biden on Afghanistan Crisis

Afghanistan has hurtled towards a humanitarian crisis after its government disintegrated at the hands of Taliban.

Earlier this week, visuals of hundreds of desperate Afghans struggling to enter aircrafts to leave the war-torn nation, as well as horrific videos showing people falling to their deaths after they clung on to an aircraft as it took off had surfaced online.

However, amid the panic and desperation unfolding in the Afghan land, Biden defended his call to withdraw US troops.

In the interview, Biden reiterated his aim to complete the military withdrawal by the end of August, but went on to assert: "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay to get them all out."