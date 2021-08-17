'Disconnected From Reality': US Senators Slam Biden Over Afghanistan Speech

Republican Senator Ben Sasse, meanwhile, slammed Biden and called the evacuation a show of "weakness and betrayal."

“Our troops promised them that the US would never turn tail and have another cowardly moment like what happened in Saigon. This is worse than what happened in Saigon. What happened at the airport today is a more shameful moment than what happened in Saigon. And Biden comes out of his bunker trying to do a campaign photo-op speech where he attacks the Afghan people for coming to that airport,” he said on CNN.

“They fought with us, and we said they would be secure, and his administration undermined the confidence of those people fighting. We bizarrely, in one of the great blunders in military history, evacuated Bagram air force base in the middle of the night. Why? Why would we have evacuated Bagram air force base? The Biden administration undermined the confidence of the fighters in Afghanistan,” Sasse further said.

Tom Cotton, another Republican senator, joined the ranks of Biden's critics, saying that the president was “dangerously disconnected from reality.”

“The president seemed totally oblivious to the conditions on the ground,” Cotton said, in an interview with Fox News.